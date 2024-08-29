It’s a wrap for Unni Mukundan’s 'Marco'

After shooting for nearly 100 days, the makers of Unni Mukundan’s Marco called it a wrap on Wednesday. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film is billed as an action-packed thriller, with the makers claiming it to be the most violent film ever made in Malayalam cinema.

After finishing the shoot, the makers said in a press release, “What a wild ride it’s been! We spent nearly 100 days on set, with an insane 60-day action sequence that’s going to blow your minds. Major props to our action hero, Unni Mukundan, and the mastermind action director, Kalai Kingson, for making sure every shot is pure fire.”

Besides Unni, Marco’s ensemble cast includes Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul, Arjun Nandakumar, Durva Thaker, Yukti Tareja, Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan, Ishan Shoukath, Siddique, Jagadish and Riyaz Khan, among others. On the technical front, the film has Chandru Selvaraj as the cinematographer, Shameer Muhammed as the editor, and KGF-fame Ravi Basrur as the music composer. Apart from Malayalam, it will also be dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Marco is produced by Shareef Muhammed and Abdul Gadhaf of Cubes Entertainments in association with the lead actor’s home production company, Unni Mukundan Films.

Meanwhile, Unni is awaiting the release of the comedy-drama Get-Set Baby, directed by Vinay Govind, opposite Nikhila Vimal. Malikappuram actor’s upcoming slate also includes the long-delayed Mindiyum Paranjum and Gandharva Jr.