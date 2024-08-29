Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film with Nissam Basheer titled 'Nobody'

Prithviraj Sukumaran will be headlining Nissam Basheer’s new film titled Nobody, announced the makers on Tuesday along with its title poster. It is scripted by Sameer Abdul, who also penned Nissam’s previous film Rorschach, a psychological horror thriller featuring Mammootty in the lead.

Nobody is produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta and C V Sarathi under the banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment. More details on the cast and crew are awaited. The announcement was made at the success celebration of the Prithviraj-starrer Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil.

Following Rorschach, Nissam had announced teaming up with Dileep for a film in 2023, which was also supposedly scripted by Sameer. There were also reports this year that the director would be helming a film with Biju Menon, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead. The current status of both these projects remains unknown. Prithviraj is currently working on his ambitious directorial L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer.

On the acting front, he has Jayan Nambiar’s Vilayath Buddha, Vysakh’s Khalifa, Vipin Das’ Santhosh Trophy, a film with Khalid Rahman, the second instalment of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and the Hindi film Sarzameen, alongside Kajol, lined up.