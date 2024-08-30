Nagarjuna to play Simon in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'

Coolie's production company, Sun Pictures, announced recently that casting announcements of the film will be made every evening starting from August 28. On Wednesday, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir officially onboarded the project, which will be his Tamil debut. As Soubin will play Dayal, Nagarjuna will play Simon in Coolie.

In the past week, Kannada actor Upendra took to his social media handle to announce he is joining Coolie, posting a picture of his with Rajinikanth.

Coolie also stars Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj, with whom Rajinikanth is pairing on screen after 38 years (Mr Bharath).

The film went on floors in July. On the technical front, it has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, editing by Philomin Raj, and stunts by Anbariv. The dialogues for the film are written by Lokesh alongside Chandhru Anbazhagan, who has also written the additional screenplay for the film.

Coolie is scheduled to release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.