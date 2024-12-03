Anaswara Rajan and Sajin Gopu’s film titled Painkili

Anaswara Rajan and Sajin Gopu’s upcoming film, directed by debutant Sreejith Babu, has been titled Painkili. On Sunday, the makers unveiled a first-look poster showcasing a whimsical setting, set against the backdrop of a traditional house. The film is penned by Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan, who is also co-producing it under his banner Urban Animal alongside actor Fahadh Faasil.

Scheduled for a Valentine’s Day release on February 14, 2025, Painkili also stars Aavesham-fame Roshan Shanavas, Chandu Salimkumar, Abu Salim, Jisma Vimal, filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, Riyaz Khan and Ashwathy B, among others. The film has cinematography by Arjun Sethu, editing by Kiran Das, and music by Justin Varghese.

Sreejith, who began his career as an assistant director to Aashiq Abu on Rani Padmini (2015), is also recognised for his acting roles in Dileesh Pothan’s Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), and Jithu’s directorials Romancham (2023) and Aavesham.

Sajin is best known for his celebrated comical performances in both of Jithu’s directorial ventures. He is also part of seasoned production designer Jothish Shankar’s directorial debut Ponman, starring Basil Joseph, and Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil, led by Kunchacko Boban.

Last seen in Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, Anaswara’s upcoming lineup includes Deepu Karunakaran’s Mr & Mrs Bachelor opposite Indrajith Sukumaran, Jofin T Chacko’s Rekhachithram with Asif Ali, Jayaraj’s Oru Perumgaliyattam, and Ennu Swantham Punyalan.