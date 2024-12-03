Mohanlal-Prithviraj’s next, L2: Empuraan wraps filming

The makers of L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the 2019 Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer, have announced the completion of filming. Slated to hit cinemas worldwide on March 27, 2025, the final shot of the film was captured early on Sunday morning near the Malampuzha reservoir, as confirmed by the film’s director and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Sharing the news on social media, he stated, “At 5:35 am today, by the banks of the Malampuzha reservoir, we canned the final shot of #L2E #EMPURAAN! See you in theatres in 117 days!”

Co-producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas reflected on the milestone, describing the project as a 25-year-long dream finally realised. In a statement, he expressed gratitude for the collaboration of Prithviraj, Mohanlal, and writer Murali Gopy, calling the film a “testament to perseverance, passion, and the magic of cinema.” He praised Mohanlal’s dedication as an actor and Prithviraj’s exceptional directorial vision, along with describing the 14-month shoot as a labour of love.

Mohanlal, who reprises his role as Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi-Ab’raam, described the film as a remarkable journey spanning eight Indian states and four countries, including the UK, USA, and UAE. He credited Prithviraj’s creative direction and Murali Gopy’s visionary storytelling for elevating the project.