Priyadarshini’s curiosity stems from genuine concern, not voyeurism: Director MC Jithin

Was this the tone you always intended for the film, or did it evolve over time?

No, we discussed several other treatments before settling on this one. Initially, the story was more linear, but as we delved deeper, we realised the film needed a distinct visual and narrative rhythm to stand out.

The setting plays a significant role. How did you choose the locations?

The semi-rural neighbourhood was crucial to the story. We wanted the setting to feel familiar yet slightly eerie, striking that fine line between comfort and unease. The ideal location needed to have a sense of intimacy, where the residents know each other well. We scouted for a place with low compound walls and interconnected spaces that conveyed a close-knit community, but finding the right spot wasn’t easy. The biggest challenge was finding a neighbourhood that felt isolated but still connected to a broader community. When we finally found the perfect location, it had everything we needed—charm, familiarity, and a touch of mystery. But even then, adapting the space to fit the film’s needs was a huge challenge. We worked closely with the natural features of the neighbourhood to ensure every corner served the narrative.

How did you decide to centre the story around a female detective?

While developing the idea, I realised Malayalam cinema needed a unique female detective. If she were a conventional police officer or CBI agent, producers might question why it couldn’t be a man. I wanted her role to be indispensable. The inspiration came from my mother. During the post-production of Nonsense, I noticed her watching a car parked at a neighbour’s house, trying to figure out who they were. I thought—what if such curiosity formed the basis of a female detective in our milieu? But I didn’t want such a character to be stereotypically voyeuristic.

I knew I had to frame her actions as empathetic and sharp, not invasive. Later, an incident solidified this idea. One day, while boiling milk, I got distracted, and it overflowed. I cleaned everything, thinking I had erased all traces. But the next day, my mother casually asked if I spilled the milk. I was initially surprised how she noticed it. But what truly stunned me was when she asked, “Did you use the induction cooker?”

She had noticed a mark on the centre of the vessel’s bottom, which I had forgotten to clean. On a gas stove, similar marks would appear on the side, not the centre. She immediately deduced it was the result of heating on an induction cooker. Then it hit me, it wasn’t voyeurism but an extraordinary level of sharp observation. This became the foundation for Priyadarshini’s character.