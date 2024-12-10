Asif Ali’s Rekhachithram gets a release date

Asif Ali’s new film Rekhachithram will hit screens on January 9, announced the makers recently. The release date was announced with a new poster featuring Asif and the other lead actor Anaswara Rajan. The film is directed by Jofin T Chacko. who debuted with the 2021 horror thriller The Priest, starring Mammootty and Manju Warrier.

The cast of Rekhachithram also includes Manoj K Jayan, Siddique, Indrans, Zarin Shihab, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas, Nishanth Sagar, Harisree Ashokan, Sreekanth Murali, Sudhi Kopa, Priyanka, Jagadish, Saikumar, Nandu, Vijay Menon, TG Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, and Pauly Wilson, among others.

The film’s screenplay has been written by John Manthrikal, based on a story by Jofin and Ramu Sunil. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Appu Prabhakar, editing by Shameer Muhammed, and score by Kishkindha Kaandam-fame Mujeeb Majeed.

Rekhachithram is produced jointly by Venu Kunnappilly’s Kavya Film Company and Anto Joseph’s Ann Mega Media.