Fahadh’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira in final stages of shoot

The final shooting schedule of Fahadh Faasil’s Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, which commenced production in April, began in Bengaluru on Monday. Billed as a romantic comedy, the film features Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. It marks the sophomore directorial venture of Althaf Salim, who made a noteworthy debut with the Nivin Pauly-starrer Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela (2017).

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira also stars Revathi Pillai, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Lal, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Babu Antony, Johny Antony, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Anuraj O B, Vineeth Vasudevan, and Saafboi in prominent roles. Produced by Ashiq Usman, the film has Jinto George as the cinematographer, Abhinav Sunder Nayak as the editor, and Justin Varghese as the music composer.

Up next, Fahadh is expected to begin filming for Renji Panicker’s upcoming directorial in March 2025, as confirmed by producer Joby George of the Goodwill Entertainments banner. The actor’s forthcoming projects also include Karate Chandran with debutant director Roy, Vipin Das’ gangster comedy, which also stars SJ Suryah, and a collaboration with Jeethu Joseph.

Fahadh also has the Tamil film Mareesan, co-starring Vadivelu, and the Telugu films Oxygen and Don’t Trouble the Trouble in his lineup.