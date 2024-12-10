Golden Globe 2025: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' secures two nominations

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Payal Kapadia has created history with her critically acclaimed film 'All We Imagine As Light', earning two prestigious nominations at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The film, which is making waves on the international stage, has been nominated in the Best Director (Motion Picture) category, marking the first time an Indian director has been recognized in this category.

The film has also earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language.

The Golden Globe nominations were announced on December 9 by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut.

The recognition of 'All We Imagine As Light' comes as a monumental achievement not just for Kapadia but also for Indian cinema on the global stage. This is a remarkable milestone, as the film now stands alongside some of the most acclaimed international works of the year.

Upon hearing the news, Bollywood stars and filmmakers took to social media to congratulate Payal Kapadia on this historic recognition. Actor Anil Kapoor expressed his pride in the film's success, writing on Instagram, "What a monumental recognition of Indian cinema, and the storytelling prowess of @payalkapadiafilm! So incredibly proud."

Actress Sonam Kapoor also shared her excitement, posting, "Such a proud moment, 2 Golden Globes for All We Imagine As Light. You're incredible @payalkapadiafilm." Actor Rajkummar Rao also joined in with his congratulations, writing, "Congratulations @payalkapadiafilm! This is awesome. All the very best. Rooting for you."

