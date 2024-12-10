Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal to hit screens on January 16

Joju George, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Alencier Ley Lopez’s Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal has been confirmed to hit cinemas on January 16. Written and directed by debutant Sharan Venugopal, the film is billed as a family drama.

Sharan previously won the Best Film on Family Values award at the 67th National Film Awards for his diploma film Oru Paathiraa Swapnam Pole, which starred Nadiya Moidu and Garggi Ananthan.

The 37-minute film, available on YouTube, was screened at several prestigious international festivals, including the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).

In addition to the three leads, Narayaneente Moonaanmakkal also features Shelly Nabu, Garggi Ananthan, Sajitha Madathil and Thomas Mathew in key roles. On the technical front, it has Appu Prabhakar as the cinematographer, Rahul Raj as the composer and Jyoti Swaroop Panda as the editor. The film is produced by Joby George, whose last production was Kishkindha Kaandam, which was both critically and commercially acclaimed.