Actor Keerthy Suresh marries her boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa

Actor Keerthy Suresh has married her boyfriend Antony Thattil in a traditonal wedding ceremony in Goa, in the presence of their families and close friends. Taking to social media, Keerthy shared first photos with the caption, “#ForTheLoveOfNyke."

The photos have received much love from fans and friends. Stars such as Raashii Khanna and Hansika Motwani congratulated her.

Speaking of their relationship, Keerthy and Antony have been dating for nearly 15 years now. They met while the actress was in high school and Antony was doing his undergraduate studies. Despite such a long relationship, the couple never shared pictures of themselves on social media, nor have they made any public appearances together.