‘Kaaka Muttai' inspired me to make 'Sthanarthi Sreekuttan’: Director Vinesh Viswanath

Sthanarthi Sreekuttan is like that hidden gem you stumble upon in the school library - modest, charming, and a little bit messy, but worth your time.

Directed by Vinesh Viswanath in his debut, this film is a delightful snapshot of school life in rural Kerala, with a coming-of-age tale that revolves around an election for the classroom leader, balancing weighty themes with an unassuming charm.

Hailing from Karette, a quaint pocket in Thiruvananthapuram, Vinesh dared to dream big, even while crunching numbers as a sales executive. It wasn’t long before he found kindred spirits in Ambalamukku—a motley crew of dreamers who stuck together through the highs and lows of their cinematic aspirations.

In this conversation, Vinesh reflects on his journey to the director’s chair, his inspirations, the story’s evolution, its political layers, character dynamics and more.

Excerpts:

What was the starting point for developing Sthanarthi Sreekuttan?

In the past decade, two films that deeply moved me were Kaaka Muttai (2014) and Kadaisi Vivasayi (2021), both directed by M Manikandan. I hold all his films, including Aandavan Kattalai (2016), in high regard, with Kaaka Muttai serving as the greatest inspiration. I’ve revisited it countless times and even studied it academically.

My initial debut idea was a time-travel story, but then the concept for Sthanarthi Sreekuttan originally emerged as a short film. I shared it with Anand Manmadhan, Kailash S Bhavan, and Murali Krishnan, who later became my co-writers. This project was initially set to begin during the lockdown, but production was postponed, which added logistical challenges. Shooting the crowded classroom scenes was especially tricky, even for a relatively small-scale film.