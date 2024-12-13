Shane’s 25th film begins in Coimbatore

The pooja and switch-on ceremony for Shane Nigam’s 25th film was recently held in Coimbatore, with the cast and crew in attendance. Touted as a sports-action film, it also stars Preethi Asrani and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in prominent roles. The film marks the directorial debut of Unni Sivalingam, who also wrote the story and screenplay.

According to the makers, the yet-to-be-titled film follows the lives of four young men connected by kabaddi. The bilingual production, to be shot in Malayalam and Tamil, will be filmed across Coimbatore, Palakkad, and Pollachi over a 90-day schedule. The technical crew includes cinematographer Alex J Pulickal and editor Shivkumar V Panicker, who earlier worked on Hindi films such as Kill, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Tumhari Sulu, and Kapoor & Sons.

The upcoming film is produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Binu Alexander George under the banner of STK Frames.

Last seen in the romantic comedy Little Hearts, Shane is awaiting the release of his Tamil debut Madraskaaran with director Vaali Mohan Das. He is also set to appear in newcomer Veeraa’s Haal.