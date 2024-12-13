‘The characters in Rudhiram are neither black nor white’: Jisho Lon Antony

Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty and Aparna Balamurali are coming together for Rudhiram, a survival revenge thriller, which hits the screens today. Directed by debutant Jisho Lon Antony, the film managed to grab pre-release attention with an engaging trailer, which begins with the intriguing quote, ‘The axe forgets, but the tree remembers.’ Director Jisho tells us that this quote was the primary inspiration behind the film.

“It’s an African proverb, which I wanted to use for another film I was working on. Though it didn’t work out, this quote stayed with me. I gradually worked around it and developed a storyline centered around two principal characters.”

Rudhiram has Aparna as Swathy and Raj as Dr Mathew Rosy. However, apart from this, the director is hesitant to share any details about the plot or the characters.

“This is a film with multiple layers, but if asked for a one-liner, I would say, ‘It’s about an uninvited guest entering Swathy’s life and the impact it has on her and Mathew’s life. But don’t ask me who the guest is,” laughs Jisho. Circling back to the quote, he adds, “All of us at some point in our lives have either been an axe or a tree. We have tried to build the narrative around this idea. None of the characters in it are black or white.”

Rudhiram comes at a time when the portrayal of violence on screen has become a raging topic. Though the film’s trailer looks quite intense with plenty of action and violence, Jisho clarifies that “it’s not blatant violence, but human emotions.” He adds, “Rudhiram means blood. We all have distinct features and characteristics, but one common thing is the colour of our blood. This film talks about the politics of red.”