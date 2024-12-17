Jeethu Joseph’s next to star Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali

Ace filmmaker Jeethu Joseph has confirmed to us that his next film will have Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali as the leads. Though reports suggest it to be a crime thriller, the director is yet to reveal any such details. The film is likely to go on floors by January, 2025.

Interestingly, this will be Asif and Aparna’s sixth film together after Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, Sunday Holiday, B Tech, 2018, and this year’s Kishkindha Kaandam. Jeethu Joseph has also previously worked with both the actors. While he collaborated with Asif in Kooman, Aparna starred in the director’s Mr. & Ms. Rowdy.

Asif Ali is currently shooting for 1001 Nunakal-fame Thamar KV’s next, which also stars Divya Prabha. His next release will be Rekhachithram, directed by The Priest-fame Jofin T Chacko. Also starring Anaswara Rajan, the thriller film is slated for release on January 9. Asif also has Abhyanthara Kuttavali, Tiki Taka and Thalavan sequel in his lineup.

Aparna was most recently seen in Rudhiram alongside Raj B Shetty. The psychological thriller, which hit screens on December 13, has opened to mixed talk.

Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph also has a Fahadh Faasil film in the lineup. It is scripted by Santhi Mayadevi, who also co-wrote and starred in the director’s Neru.