Mohanlal’s character poster from the multilingual film Kannappa unveiled

Mohanlal’s character poster from the upcoming multilingual Kannappa was unveiled on Monday. The actor plays a character named Kirata in the film. The poster introduces him as the “Master of the Pashupatastra. The victor over the victorious, the legendary Kirata of the forest.” Sharing the poster, lead actor Vishnu Manchu wrote on social media, “I had the honor of sharing the screen space with one of the greatest actors of our time. This entire sequence will be explosive.”

The film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh is based on the mythological story of Kannappa, a Shiva devotee. Besides Mohanlal, it will also have special appearances from Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film’s ensemble cast also includes actors like Madhoo, R Sarathkumar, Preity Mukundhan, Rahul Ramakrishna, Brahmanandam and Mohan Babu.

Made originally in Telugu, Kannappa is also planned to be released in Hindi, English, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It is scheduled to hit screens on April 25, 2025.

Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of his directorial debut Barroz, a 3D fantasy film, slated for December 25. His next release after that will be Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy, on January 30, 2025. It will be followed by L2: Empuraan set to hit screens on March 27, 2025.

Mohanlal’s upcoming lineup also includes Mahesh Narayanan’s multistarrer film, co-starring Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, and Kunchacko Boban, Sathyan Anthikad’s Hridayapoorvam and the multilingual period film Vrushabha. The actor is also in talks with Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan for a film produced by Sree Gokulam Movies.