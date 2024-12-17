The untold story

Writer-director Jayan Cherian’s Rhythm of Dammam is billed as the first-ever feature film to explore the Siddi community, the descendants of Africa’s Bantu people, and their Konkani dialect.

Rhythm of Dammam, which premiered at the recently concluded IFFI festival in Goa, is one of the three Indian films featured in the International Competition section at the ongoing 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Set in Yellapur, Karnataka, it revolves around Jayaram Siddi (Chinmaya Siddi), a teenager who grapples with haunting memories of his late grandfather (Parashuram Siddi). Jayaram’s family believes that the old man’s spirit continues to haunt him, a metaphor for intergenerational trauma.

Speaking about the origins of the film, Jayan Cherian says, “It is part of my long-time research about the subject of the African diaspora in Asia. I reached out to the community in 2016 and interacted with them for a long time. Then, I stayed permanently in their villages from 2018, which eventually led me to this film.”

The Malayali filmmaker regards Rhythm of Dammam as an extension of his 2013 film Papilio Buddha, which talks about caste oppression, and his 2016 film Ka Bodyscapes which explores gender and sexuality.

Jayan feels that his prolonged stay among the community and contacts with their leaders helped him make the film. “Initially, I needed my English-speaking Siddi friends to communicate with other members of the community who only spoke the local dialect.

Over time, however, I started to pick up the language. I immersed myself in their lifestyle over the years, they stopped seeing me as an outsider and embraced me as one of their own.” A fascinating aspect of the film is its authentic exploration of the people, with their rituals and beliefs, and the way it highlights their unique language. On the one hand, is the percussion instrument Dammam, which plays a key part in the cultural celebrations and rituals of the Siddis.

On the other hand, there is the Siddi language, which India is yet to recognise as an official language. Interestingly, Jayan explains that the Siddi people adapted Konkani to develop a unique dialect as a covert communication tool to converse among themselves. As per the filmmaker, such linguistic innovation is not specific to the Siddis but rather common among similarly marginalised communities worldwide.