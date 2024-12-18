New posters of 'L2: Empuraan' and 'Dheeran' out on Indrajith’s b’day

As Indrajith Sukumaran celebrated his 45th birthday on Tuesday, the makers of his upcoming films L2: Empuraan and Dheeran released new posters featuring him. While Empuraan’s poster reintroduces Indrajith as Govardhan, the whistleblower from Lucifer (2019), Dheeran has him playing a cop.

Empuraan, slated for March 27, 2025 release, marks the reunion of Indrajith’s brother Prithviraj as the director, Mohanlal as the lead actor and Murali Gopy as the writer. Tovino, Manju Warrier, and Saniya Iyappan are also returning to the cast.

Dheeran directed by debutant Jithin T Suresh is shaping up as an investigative thriller. It is written by Deepu S Nair and Sandeep Sadanandan, who earlier penned Ore Mukham and Pushpaka Vimanam.

Indrajith’s upcoming projects include Mr and Mrs Bachelor and his Hindi debut helmed by Anurag Kashyap.