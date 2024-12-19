INTERVIEW | ‘I view 'Feminichi' as a very positive term’: Director Fasil Muhammed

Fasil Muhammed, director of Feminichi Fathima, a satirical exploration of patriarchy and gender dynamics within a conservative Muslim household, has been garnering rave responses from audiences at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), where the film is part of the international competition section.

Having been a short film director and spot editor in the film industry, Fasil has indeed made a sensational debut as a feature filmmaker. Here, he shares his thoughts in a quick chat with TNIE:

What inspired you to create a film like Feminichi Fathima?

There has been a noticeable change among Muslim women. Until recently, many constraints held them back, but now they are starting to break free from old traditions and step into their own. They are proving their talents and showing courage, whether it’s on social media or in other spaces.

I have been observing these changes and reflecting on them for a long time. I wanted to create something that highlights this shift. The idea for Fathima’s story came from a small moment during a visit to a relative’s house. One morning, I heard my sister scolding her son for wetting the bed. She said, “I tried so hard to stop him from wetting the bed, and now the smell won’t go away.” That line stuck with me, and it became the starting point for Fathima’s story.

The title Feminichi Fathima is striking. Did you face any concerns about using the term ‘Feminichi’, which often carries a negative connotation in contemporary discourse?

The title was decided from the very beginning, and I view ‘Feminichi’ as a very positive term. When a woman is called a ‘Feminichi,’ it means she is growing and evolving. The term reflects the growth.

Usually, people use ‘Feminichi’ as a joke or to mock someone. But for a woman, there should be no shame in it — only pride. The problem lies within society.

If there’s any negativity attached to it, that will change after people see my film. I believe the term ‘Feminichi’ will be viewed positively from then on.