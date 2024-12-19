Mohanlal confirms teaming up with Jithu Madhavan

Putting an end to speculations, Mohanlal has confirmed that he has committed to a film with director Jithu Madhavan, who made Romancham and Aavesham. The actor confirmed the project in a recent interview while talking about collaborating with new talents.

Our sources close to Sree Gokulam Movies confirm that the upcoming Mohanlal-Jithu Madhavan film will be produced by them. The makers are planning to go on floors by mid-2025. Notably, the production house had earlier associated with Mohanlal in Kayamkulam Kochunni, in which he played a cameo role.

Mohanlal’s next release will be his directorial debut Barroz, set to hit screens on December 25. He also has Tharun Moorthy’s Thudarum slated for release on January 30 and L2: Empuraan scheduled for March 27, 2025.

The actor’s upcoming slate includes Mahesh Narayanan’s multistarrer film, Sathyan Anthikad’s Hridayapoorvam and the multilingual period films Vrushabha and Kannappa.