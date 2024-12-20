Indrans and Madhoo’s next goes on floors

Production on director Varsha Vasudev’s film, starring Indrans and Madhoo in key roles, has begun with a pooja function at Assi Ghat temple in Varanasi. The film’s cast and crew attended the function. The project marks the maiden production venture of Abhijith Babuji under his namesake banner.

It marks the feature directorial debut of Varsha, known for the short film Ente Narayanikku, starring Unni Mukundan and Aditi Ravi. Varsha is directing the film from her own story and screenplay. According to the makers, this is the first Malayalam film to be shot fully inVaranasi.

The makers are yet to title the film or reveal its plot and character details. On the technical front, the film has music by Govind Vasantha, cinematography by Faiz Siddik, editing by Reckson Joseph, and art direction by Sabu Mohan.

Indrans’ upcoming films also include Suriya 45, which marks his comeback into Tamil cinema after a long time. On the other hand, Madhoo is part of the Telugu multistarrer Kannappa, featuring Vishnu Manchu in the lead and actors from multiple industries, including her Yoddha co-star Mohanlal.