Rahul Riji Nair’s next film titled 'Flask'

Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna and Sidharth Bharathan will headline Flask, the next feature from National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair. Following its pooja ceremony, the makers also unveiled a first-look poster featuring Saiju and Suresh through social media.

Scripted by Rahul himself, it will have cinematography by Jayakrishnan Vijayan, editing by Christy Sebastian, and music composed by Sidhartha Pradeep.

Flask also stars Aswathy Sreekanth and Balachandran Chullikkad in prominent roles. Further details regarding the extended cast and plot are awaited.

Rahul is best known for his award-winning films Ottamuri Velicham (2017) and Kalla Nottam (2019). He recently directed the SonyLIV web series Jai Mahendran, which also starred Saiju as the titular protagonist. Saiju, last seen in Anand Sreebala, has the Antony Varghese-starrer Daveed in the pipeline.

Suresh was recently featured in Aashiq Abu’s multi-starrer film Rifle Club.

Meanwhile, Sidharth, who has garnered acclaim this year for his portrayls in Bramayugam and Sookshmadarshini, has Bazooka, Bha Bha Ba and Paranu Paranu Paranu Chellan lined up.