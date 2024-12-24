Tovino Thomas' 'Identity' confirms Jan 2 release

Earlier, we reported that Identity, headlined by Tovino Thomas, is slated for a January 2025 release. On Monday, the makers confirmed that the film will hit theatres on January 2, unveiling its trailer alongside the announcement. Billed as a two-part action-packed thriller, it is co-written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, the duo who made their directorial debut with Tovino’s 2020 film Forensic.

Identity features Trisha as the female lead opposite Tovino and also has an ensemble cast including Vinay Rai, Mandira Bedi, Shammi Thilakan, Aju Varghese, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Archana Kavi, Gopika Ramesh, Aneesh Gopal, Giju John, and Dhruvan.

The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Akhil George, editor Chaman Chakko, and music director Jakes Bejoy. The action sequences have been choreographed by Yannick Ben and Phoenix Prabu, both of whom are known for their work in the Tamil film Maaveeran (2023).

Identity is produced by Raju Malliath and Dr Roy CJ under the banners of Ragam Movies and Confident Group, respectively.

Tovino was last seen in debutant Jithin Laal’s Ajayante Randaam Moshanam (ARM). His upcoming slate includes Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan, Anuraj Manohar’s Narivetta, debutant Shilpa Alexander’s Avaran and Saiju Sreedharan’s Munpe. Additionally, the actor is producing Marana Mass, which stars Basil Joseph in the lead.