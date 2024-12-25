'Barroz' movie review: A treasure trove of missed opportunities

Originally envisioned by Mohanlal and TK Rajeev Kumar, Barroz was meant to be a live 3D stage play based on Jijo's novel of the same title. When the logistics proved too daunting, the concept evolved into a film. Yet, traces of its play roots remain, especially in the staging and theatrical dialogue delivery. The cinematic essence is missing in many portions, leaving Barroz feeling more like a filmed rehearsal than a fully realised movie.



As for the narrative itself, the film attempts to juggle colonial history, fantasy and family drama. To its credit, it does explore the nuances of servitude and loyalty with more depth than one might expect from a children’s film. Barroz’s inability to see his own metaphorical prison adds layers to his character, even if the film as a whole struggles to delve into them meaningfully. There is also a certain poetic irony in Barroz’s troubled production history. From its initial conception as a stage play to the pandemic-induced delays and multiple rewrites, the journey of making the film is almost as dramatic as the film itself. Jijo eventually distanced himself from the project, unhappy with the changes made to his vision. His absence lingers over the film like a ghost, haunting its uneven storytelling and whispering of what might have been. The climactic message of loyalty and love is heartfelt, even if the journey to get there is bumpy. And then there is the epilogue—a baffling cameo that feels entirely unnecessary. If Barroz had ended on the poignant note of its climactic scene, it might have redeemed itself slightly. Instead, the film overstays its welcome, leaving viewers with an aftertaste of cringe. Mark Kilian’s background score complements the narrative without overpowering it. The songs, composed by Lydian Nadhaswaram, are hit or miss.



Fantasy films for children are a rarity in Malayalam cinema, and Mohanlal deserves credit for attempting to fill this gap. Yet, Barroz is a reminder that ambition alone cannot make up for weak execution. The film dreams of being a priceless treasure, but in the end, it’s little more than a shiny trinket, polished just enough to catch the light but not enough to hold our attention. In a pivotal moment, Barroz, in his infinite wisdom, declares to Isa, “Dear, no treasure surpasses the value of a drop of tear shed for another.” A touching sentiment, although one cannot help but wonder if the audience might also shed a few tears of their own after finishing this uneven adventure.

Director: Mohanlal

Cast: Mohanlal, Maya Rao West, Tuhin Menon, Guru Somasundaram

Rating: 2/5