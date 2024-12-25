My dignity did not let me plead for chances: Singer K G Markose

You have now made quite a comeback with ‘Bommalu’, especially the offbeat style in which it was rendered…

(Smilingly). Since my childhood, I have tried to sing all genres. And again, Dasettan is my inspiration. He used to add humorous expressions in songs originally recorded by him for films. Like the song Maniyan chettikku mani mittaayi... from the movie Chandanachola (1975). So I also used to do some experiments, inspired by his antics.

Did Yesudas deliberately improvise the songs during stage performances?

Sometimes, it’s probably because, just like any human being, he might have forgotten the flow.

Frequently, we hear people say Yesudas’s live singing doesn’t match up to his recorded version, why is that?

Yes, during recording we can technically improvise a lot. We can adjust the bass and trouble and enhance with echo or reverb, and we hear the final polished version, whereas on stage if it’s gone, it’s gone. During the recording, they can check the intensity, the range and the overall quality, but on stage, it’s different.

There must have been offers after Premalu for similar, whacky tracks…

Many people called me. But their enthusiasm fizzles when I talk about my rates – not that I demand exorbitant remuneration. But then, what many ask for is free music. Asking someone with nearly five decades of experience in the way one would ask a rookie isn’t right. I, however, have sung for two upcoming films – ‘Kettiyollude Nikkah’ and ‘Thaadi’.

Does anyone from your family sing?

I taught my children music. However, they were good in studies, and I didn’t want to force them into music. The elder son is a doctor, and the second one is an architect. The third one is a girl – we were worried if it were a boy whether people would say I copied Yesudas in this aspect as well (chuckles)! She is a lawyer. My wife sings once in a while; she prefers listening.

Which is your favourite or most memorable song?

Most of the songs that I have sung are my favourites. In cinema, it’s Poomaname and Thalolam poo paithale are close to heart. Among devotional songs, Israyelin nadhan certainly. Ee yathrayil is also special to me. It has very meaningful lyrics. It was written by [the later Archbishop] Cornelius Elanjikal pithaavu. I sang it first in 1984. But even today, this is the first song I sing when I go for any event or inauguration.

