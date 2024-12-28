Payal Kapadia’s 'All We Imagine As Light' confirms OTT premiere

After its successful run at festival circuits and theatres, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light (AWIAL) now has an OTT release date. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar platform from January 3, 2025.

AWIAL, which had its world premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, secured the prestigious Grand Prix award at the event, making it a historic win for Indian cinema. The Malayalam-Hindi bilingual drama explores the lives of three women navigating personal and societal challenges in Mumbai city, with Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon in the lead roles. It also starred Azees Nedumangad in a prominent role.

The film, which was in top contention in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming Oscars, was however not chosen as India’s official entry. Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was chosen instead which eventually did not make it to the nominations.

AWIAL is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India. Actor-producer Rana Daggubati’s company Spirit Media distributed the film in the country. AWIAL had a limited release in Kerala on September 21, followed by a nationwide theatrical release on November 22.

Currently, AWIAL has been receiving multiple awards and nominations across the world including two Golden Globe nominations for Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film, the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, Best International Feature at Gotham Awards, Jury Grand Prize at Asia Pacific Screen Awards, and Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle, among many others.