It’s a wrap for Asif Ali and Divya Prabha’s UAE-based film

The shoot of Thamar KV’s upcoming film, starring Asif Ali and Divya Prabha in lead roles, concluded after 32 days of filming in the UAE. This marks Thamar’s second directorial venture, following his critically acclaimed debut, 1001 Nunakal. The new film is billed as a feel-good drama with elements of survival woven into its storyline.

Divya confirmed that she plays the role of a nurse in the film, marking the fourth time she has portrayed a nurse on screen. However, details about Asif’s character remain under wraps. The film, which is yet to be titled, also features Deepak Parambol and Orhan in significant roles. On the technical front, Aeyaz serves as the cinematographer, while Govind Vasantha has composed the music. Produced by Ajith Vinayaka Films, the narrative is aimed at kids, as revealed by Asif in a recent interview.

Thamar’s debut film, 1001 Nunakal, also set in the Gulf, delved into the lives of Malayali expatriates, and his latest project appears to continue his penchant for exploring stories rooted in expatriate experiences. In addition to his directorial work, Thamar recently co-produced and presented Feminichi Fathima, which achieved significant recognition at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala. The film won five prestigious awards, including the jury prize, the audience poll award, the FIPRESCI Award for Best Film in the International Competition and the NETPAC Award for Best Malayalam Film.