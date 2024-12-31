Malayalam cinema 2024: Great first half, an interval twist, and a poignant ending

The year 2024 will forever remain a remarkable chapter in the history of Malayalam cinema, for it witnessed the industry scaling new heights, while also stooping to new lows. The highs came with some monstrous box office hits and the lows, with the horrific details in the Hema Committee Report. The year will also be remembered for the diverse content produced, the exuberance of the youth, the Cannes glory, and some irreplaceable losses. But first, let’s talk money.

Striking gold

Ever since the post-pandemic OTT boom, no other industry has benefited like Malayalam cinema. Though the industry has traditionally been known for its remarkable experiments with content and form, the advent of streaming platforms opened the gates for a larger viewership, introducing non-Malayalis to a wide array of films from Kerala’s rich cultural backyard.

But even then, this newfound love for Malayalam films hardly reflected as footfalls in theatres... until 2024. This was the year that truly witnessed Malayalam cinema turning into a dominant force in terms of box office collections.

The industry peaked during the period from February to April when a string of blockbusters set the cash registers ringing.

Films like Premalu, Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys, Aadujeevitham, and Aavesham were released in a space of around two months, and suddenly, all the talks were about how Malayalam cinema alone managed to thrive when other language films struggled to lure the audience to theatres. All these films expanded their wings and soared high beyond the traditional Kerala and Gulf markets to make staggering numbers at the box office.