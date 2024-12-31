Mathew Thomas' 'Night Riders' goes on floors in Palakkad

Mathew Thomas, who was earlier reported to be headlining the horror-comedy titled Night Riders, has begun shooting for the upcoming film in Palakkad. Planned to be shot across 60 days, it also has Coimbatore as one of its main locations.

Night Riders, which reportedly incorporates fantasy elements within a period setting, marks the directorial debut of Noufal Abdullah, an acclaimed editor known for his work in films like Sudani From Nigeria, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, and The Great Father.

Night Riders features Vaazha-fame Meenakshi Unnikrishnan as the female lead, alongside a supporting cast that includes Abu Salim, Sarath Sabha, Roshan Shanavas, Rony David Raj, Zinil Zainudeen, Noushad Ali and Merin Philip. The film’s script has been penned by Jyothish M and Sunu A V, the duo behind last year’s hit Pranaya Vilasam.

On the technical front, Night Riders has cinematography by Abhilash Shankar and music composed by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair. Noufal, in addition to directing, will also oversee the editing. Besides Malayalam, the film will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. It is jointly produced by Nisar Babu and Sajin Ali under the banner of Ullaakk Films.

Mathew’s upcoming slate includes Jo and Jo director Arun D Jose’s upcoming film Bromance, slated to hit theatres on February 14, 2025, and Dileesh Karunakaran’s 3D film Lovely.