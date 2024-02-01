Manjummel Boys will hit the theatres in February

Manjummel Boys, the upcoming Malayalam film, will hit the theatres in February. The makers announced the same on their social media handles. An exact date is yet to be announced.
The makers announced the release window with a new poster that features the cast behind a grill.
Manjummel Boys is directed by Jan.E.Man-fame Chidambaram. The film features an ensemble cast including Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Jean Paul Lal, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman Chandu Salimkumar and Vishnu Raghu.
Manjummel Boys is based on a real story about a bunch of friends who set out on a trip to Kodaikanal and the events that occur there.
Cinematographer Shyju Khalid, composer Sushin Shyam, editor Vivek Harshan and production designer Ajayan Chalissery are part of the film's technical team.
The film is jointly produced by Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony.