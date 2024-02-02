Asif Ali, Biju Menon-starrer 'Thalavan' hints at a thrilling battle of egos between two cops

The teaser of Asif Ali, Biju Menon-starrer Thalavan, which got released on Thursday, hints at a battle of egos between two police officers. While Biju Menon essays the role of DYSP Jayashankar, Asif is playing an SI named Karthik. In the teaser, both the characters are seen in a tiff over who calls the shots in an investigation.

Earlier, while talking to us about the film, Jis Joy said, “Thalavan is an investigative story, which also explores how hierarchy works within a police station. It’s a rooted film with a semi-realistic approach. Asif and Biju Menon’s combination has always worked well, and this film will see them at the top of their performances.”