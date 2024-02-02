Girish AD’s 'Premalu' confirms Feb 9 release

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal director Girish AD’s next Premalu will hit screens on February 9, makers announced on Thursday with a trailer. A rom-com set in Hyderabad, the film stars Naslen and Mamitha Baiju as the leads. It is to be noted that both the actors were also part of Girish’s last film, Super Sharanya.
In an earlier conversation with us, Girish had spoken about his rapport with Naslen and Mamitha.
“There’s a great level of comfort between us. I haven’t worked with many actors, but I still think Naslen has a rare grasping power. He’s very sharp in understanding the character and adjusts his performance accordingly. Since most of my stories suit his age, he’s almost always my instant choice. Mamitha has also evolved a lot from what I saw in Super Sharanya. You’ll be able to see a very mature performance from her in this film.”
Premalu also stars Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan M, Akhila Bhargavan, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sangeeth Prathap, and Shameer Khan, among others. Girish has co-written the film along with Kiran Josey.
It has Ajmal Sabu as the cinematographer, Vishnu Vijay as the composer, and Akash Joseph Varghese as the editor. The film is backed by Bhavana Studios, headed by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran.
Besides Premalu, Girish also has a film titled I Am Kathalan in the pipeline. Also starring Naslen, it has Girish attempting a thriller for the first time. Actor Sajin Cherukayil has scripted the film, post-production of which had been delayed due to Premalu. The director is expected to resume its works soon.