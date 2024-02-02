Girish AD’s 'Premalu' confirms Feb 9 release

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal director Girish AD’s next Premalu will hit screens on February 9, makers announced on Thursday with a trailer. A rom-com set in Hyderabad, the film stars Naslen and Mamitha Baiju as the leads. It is to be noted that both the actors were also part of Girish’s last film, Super Sharanya.

In an earlier conversation with us, Girish had spoken about his rapport with Naslen and Mamitha.