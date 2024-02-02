Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty joins Antony Varghese’s next

Kannada actor-filmmaker Raj B Shetty has joined the cast of Antony Varghese’s new film directed by debutant Ajit Mampally. It is Raj’s third Malayalam film after Rudhiram, also starring Aparna Balamurali, and Mammooty’s Turbo, both of which are still in production.

This upcoming film, billed as an action-packed revenge drama set against the backdrop of the sea, has a script penned by director Ajit Mampally, Roylin Robert and Satheesh Thonakkal. Its technical team comprises music director Sam CS, cinematographer Jithin Stanislaus, and editor Sreejith Sarang. It is produced by Weekend Blockbusters, the banner which last backed the blockbuster, RDX.

Raj B Shetty is best known for his Kannada films Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, both of which had him as the lead actor and director. He was last seen in Toby, which was also dubbed and released in Malayalam.