Mammootty starrer 'Bramayugam' to be released in black-and-white format

Mammootty's Bramayugam, which is all set to hit theatres on February 15, will be released in black and white format, confirmed the makers.

Directed by Bhoothakaalam-fame Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam has Mammootty and Arjun Ashokan as the leads.

As per the makers, it's a horror story, set in the dark ages of Kerala and Mammootty is reportedly playing the negative role of a sorcerer in it. Sidharth Bharathan, and Kammattippaadam-fame Amalda Liz essay other main roles. The film has cleared censorship formalities and has received a U/A certificate from the CBFC.

Bramayugam is scripted by director Rahul, while dialogues are penned by award-winning novelist TD Ramakrishnan. The film is backed by Y Not Studios and their new banner Night Shift Studios, which focuses exclusively on horror thrillers. Besides Malayalam, the film will also be out in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Ahead of Bramayugam, Mammootty has another release in February. The Telugu biographical film Yatra 2, in which he plays an extended cameo as late politician YS Rajasekhara Reddy, is slated for release on February 8.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is shooting for Turbo, directed by Vysakh. He also has debutant director Deeno Dennis' Bazooka lined up.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)