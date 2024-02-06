Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu team up for a new film

Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu are set to headline a new film directed by debutant Nahas Nazar. The film was earlier announced with Soubin Shahir as one of the leads. However, the actor seems to have opted out due to some unknown reason.

Nahas Nazar, who earlier assisted in films like Unda, Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha, and Thallumaala, is helming his directorial debut under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. Also starring Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathi, Althaf Salim and Bheeshma Parvam- fame Anagha, the film is scripted by Thankam, who debuted with the Asif Ali-starrer Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha.

On the technical front, the makers have roped in Jimshi Khalid as the cinematographer and, Gopi Sundar as the composer and Nishadh Yusuf as the editor. The film is set to start rolling from February 12.

Asif Ali, last seen in A Ranjith Cinema, next has Thalavan, co-starring Biju Menon, Kishkintha Kaandam, Tiki Taka, and Aabhyanthara Kuttavaali in the pipeline. Suraj Venjaramoodu, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Ezra-fame Jay K’s Grrrr, which also stars Kunchacko Boban.