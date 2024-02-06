Nivin’s Action Hero Biju sequel set to roll soon

On Sunday, as Action Hero Biju, celebrated its eighth release anniversary, the film’s lead actor and producer Nivin Pauly officially announced its sequel. Nivin, who is reuniting with director Abrid Shine for the sequel, added that shoot will begin soon.

The actor wrote on social media, “It’s been eight years since Action Hero Biju hit the screens. Since then, the love and appreciation for the film have been so heartwarming and welcoming. Today, we’re beyond excited and thrilled to unveil the long-anticipated part 2 of Action Hero Biju. Rolling soon.”

Action Hero Biju, released in 2016, followed the everyday activities of Sub-Inspector Biju Paulose and his colleagues at a city police station. Besides emerging as a box office success, the film also garnered critics’ praise for its authentic portrayal of an ordinary cop’s routine and the performances of the actors, most of whom were newcomers.

Further information about the upcoming film has yet to be disclosed. However, we have learnt that the makers intend to follow the same approach as the original in the sequel by recruiting new actors. The team has already held several auditions to identify suitable performers.

Nivin Pauly next has Dijo’s Malayalee From India and the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial, Varshangalku Shesham. The Premam actor’s lineup also includes the Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Mazhai.