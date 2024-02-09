‘It feels great when people call me a natural': 'Premalu' actor Naslen

Premalu, which is hitting screens on Friday, is yet again a rom-com, but of a “different tone,” clarifies Naslen. “I’ve been a part of a few rom-coms before, but my romantic tracks in most of these films were mostly humorous. Though the humour element is there in this film as well, the romance part has proper depth with Girish ettan handling it seriously.”

Pairing up with Naslen is Mamitha Baiju, with whom he had earlier worked in Super Sharanya.

“Though we didn’t have a lot of combination scenes in that film, we still became good friends. That bond grew further with this film, which is basically a complete entertainer. So, the sets were also like that with no dearth of fun. Most of us working in this film knew each other before, so it was like a friendly get-together and I think that has had a positive impact on the overall output.”

After TMD, the Girish AD-Naslen duo hit off so well that the actor has been part of all the films helmed by Girish since then. While Naslen played supporting characters in the first two films, TMD and Super Sharanya, he is headlining the upcoming two films, Premalu and I Am Kathalan.

When asked what makes their combo click, Naslen says, “It’s majorly because of our friendship. Since Girish ettan was the one who introduced me, he knows all my strengths and weaknesses as an actor. Beyond a mentor-disciple relationship, there’s a strong bond which makes it easier for us to trust in each other’s skills.”