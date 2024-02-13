Actors Arjun Ashokan and Aparna Das team up for 'Anand Sreebala'

The pooja function of veteran director Vinayan’s son Vishnu Vinay’s directorial debut Anand Sreebala was held at Chottanikkara Temple on Monday.

Billed as a mystery thriller, the film sees the reunion of production companies Kavya Film Company and Aan Mega Media after their widely successful Unni Mukundan-starrer Malikappuram.

Anand Sreebala is written by Abhilash Pillai, who also wrote Malikappuram.

The main cast of Anand Sreebala includes Arjun Ashokan, Aparna Das, Saiju Kurup, Siddique, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Asha Sarath, Indrans, Malavika Manoj, and Manoj KU.

Ranjin Raj is composing music for the project, and the filming will start soon.

The film has editing by Kiran Das and cinematography by Chandrakanth Madhavan.