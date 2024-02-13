Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu's film rolls

Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s new film, directed by debutant Nahas Nazer, got launched on Monday with a Pooja ceremony. Also starring Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathi, Althaf Salim and Bheeshma Parvam- fame Anagha, the upcoming film is scripted by Thankam, who debuted with the Asif Ali-starrer Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha.

Ashiq Usman is backing the film, which has cinematography by Jimshi Khalid, music by Gopi Sundar and editing by Nishad Yusuf.

Asif Ali, last seen in A Ranjith Cinema, also has Thalavan, Tiki Taka, Level Cross, Kishkintha Kaandam, and Abhyanthara Kuttavaali coming up. Meanwhile, Suraj Venjaramoodu’s next release will be Grrrr, a comedy in which he plays one of the leads alongside Kunchacko Boban.