Basil Joseph’s next begins

Basil Joseph, who has been busy with back-to-back projects, has started working on his next, which will mark the directorial debut of art director Jothish Shankar. Lijomol Jose, Deepak Parambol and Anand Manmadhan also star in the film, which is produced by Ajith Vinayka Films.
Jothish is known for handling the art department of Kumbalangi Nights, Android Kunjappan and Nna Thaan Case Kodu. His maiden directorial has Minnal Murali’s co-writer Justin Mathew and Indugopan collaborating on the script. Justin Varghese is the composer and Sanu John does the cinematography.