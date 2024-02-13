Fahadh Faasil to star in Bhavana Studios’ next 'Karate Chandran'

On Monday, Bhavana Studios, the production company behind the recent hit Premalu, announced their next film Karate Chandran. Starring Fahadh Faasil in the titular role, the film will be directed by Roy, a long-time associate of Dileesh Pothan. Along with the announcement, the makers also shared a couple of photos from the look test in which Fahadh is seen wearing a karate costume.

S Hareesh and Vinoy Thomas are scripting Karate Chandran, which will be the banner’s sixth production venture.

Fahadh, who also heads Bhavana Studios along with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran, had earlier starred in the banner’s Kumbalangi Nights and Joji.

The actor next has Romancham-fame Jithu Madhavan’s Aavesham lined up for release in Malayalam. In Tamil, he is part of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and Mareesan with Vadivelu. The pan-India biggie Pushpa: The Rule is also among his list of upcoming projects.