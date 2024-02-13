Malayalam actor Dileep’s 149th film titled 'Pavi Care Taker'

Earlier, we had reported that actor-turned-filmmaker Vineeth Kumar’s third directorial following Ayal Njanalla (2015) and Dear Friend (2022) would be headlined by actor Dileep. The film, tentatively named D 149, has been officially named Pavi Care Taker.

It is scripted by Rajesh Raghavan, who has earlier penned films like Vaadhyar (2012), 3 Dots (2013), Onnum Mindathe (2014) and Aravindante Athidhikal (2018).

The upcoming film has Sanu Thahir as the cinematographer, Deepu Joseph as the editor, and Midhun Mukundan as the music director.

The film, which was launched last year in April, is produced by Dileep’s Grand Productions.

Dileep’s upcoming films include Thankamani, directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan, He and She, written by Raffi, and Bha Bha Bhaa, which also stars Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan.