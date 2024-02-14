Vinayakan and Suraj Venjaramoodu to headline Thekku Vadakku

Actors Vinayakan and Suraj Venjaramoodu are teaming up for Thekku Vadakku, a new film produced by Anjana Talkies and Odiyan director VA Shrikumar’s VARS Studios. It is directed by Prem Shankar, who earlier made Randuper, which featured in the IFFK Competition Section in 2017.

Thekku Vadakku, which got launched recently in Palakkad, is penned by S Hareesh based on his story Ratri Kaval. Hareesh is best known for scripting Lijo Jose Pellissery’s films, Jallikattu, Churuli and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

“Thekku Vadakku is the first film under the series, “Story that Matters” by the Anjana Talkies-VARS Stduios collaboration. This series aims to adapt literature and significant events into cinematic narratives, with plans for five films in total,” stated producer, Anjana Philip. VA Shrikumar added that Thekku Vadakku is set against the backdrop of humour and revolves around an unconventional relationship between two individuals.

The film has music by Sam CS, cinematography by Suresh Rajan and editing by Kiran Das. The makers are planning to commence shooting in March.