Saiju Sreedharan’s directorial debut 'Footage' gets first look

We had earlier reported about editor Saiju Sreedharan turning a director with Footage, which, according to the makers, is Malayalam’s first found-footage film.

On Wednesday, the makers shared its first look featuring Vishak Nair and Gayathri Ashok. Manju Warrier is also part of the film’s lead cast.

Saiju is best known for editing films like Maheshinte Prathikaram, Mayaanadhi, Kumbalangi Nights, Virus and Anjaam Pathiraa. Besides directing and editing, he has also scripted Footage with Shabna Mohammed.

Shinoz has handled its cinematography while the rock band aswekeepsearching is credited for the original motion picture soundtrack.

Footage is produced by Bineesh Chandran and Saiju Sreedharan, with Rahul Rajeev and Suraj Menon as co-producers. Martin Prakkat Films will be releasing the film, which eyes to hit screens in May.

Saiju Sreedharan is also set to team up with Tovino Thomas for his next directorial. Titled Munpe, the film is billed as a fantasy love story.