WATCH | Teaser of 'Pavi Caretaker' sees Dileep as cheerful, clumsy Pavithran

The makers of the upcoming Dileep-starrer, Pavi Caretaker, unveiled the film's teaser on Thursday. Directed by actor-filmmaker Vineeth Kumar, who previously helmed Ayal Njanalla (2015) and Dear Friend (2022), the movie features Dileep as Pavithran, the security guard and caretaker in an apartment complex.

Pavithran is a delightful person, but his cheerfulness often causes him to be clumsy. The trailer suggests that Pavithran is very helpful to the residents, to the extent that he unintentionally interferes in their lives.

The trailer also shows glimpses of Radhika Sarathkumar and Dharmajan. Pavithran is depicted as a happy and calm person who prefers solitude, and the trailer ends with him blushing in anticipation of meeting a woman he has never seen before.

Scripted by who is best known for penning films like Vaadhyar (2012), 3 Dots (2013), Onnum Mindathe (2014) and Aravindante Athidhikal (2018), the upcoming film is produced by Dileep's Grand Productions.

The film's technical crew comprises cinematographer Sanu Thahir, editor Deepu Joseph and music director Midhun Mukundan.

