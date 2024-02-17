Meera Jasmine’s next is with VK Prakash

KOCHI: Meera Jasmine is set to headline VK Prakash’s next film titled Paalum Pazhavum. The principal cast of the film also includes Aswin Jose, best known for his roles in films like Queen and Anuragam, and veterans like Shanthi Krishna, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Ashokan. The supporting roles in the film are played by Rachana Narayanankutty, Nisha Sarang, Mithun Ramesh, Adil Ibrahim, Sumesh Chandran, Shinu Shyamalan, Vineeth Ramachandran, Atul Ram Kumar, Thushara and Big Boss 2-fame RJ Sooraj.
Paalum Pazhavum is based on a screenplay by Ashish Rajani Unnikrishnan. The film, which has music by Gopi Sundar, is produced by Vinod Unnithan and Sameer Sait.
Meera Jasmine, who made her return with Sathyan Anthikad’s Makal, was last seen in Queen Elizabeth. The M Padmakumar directorial had her paired opposite Narain. Meera is also part of the upcoming multilingual Test, which also stars Nayanthara, Madhavan and Siddharth.