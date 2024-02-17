Meera Jasmine’s next is with VK Prakash

Paalum Pazhavum is based on a screenplay by Ashish Rajani Unnikrishnan. The film, which has music by Gopi Sundar, is produced by Vinod Unnithan and Sameer Sait.

Meera Jasmine, who made her return with Sathyan Anthikad’s Makal, was last seen in Queen Elizabeth. The M Padmakumar directorial had her paired opposite Narain. Meera is also part of the upcoming multilingual Test, which also stars Nayanthara, Madhavan and Siddharth.