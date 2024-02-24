Sangeetha joins Arjun Ashokan’s 'Anand Sreebala'

Veteran actor Sangeetha, last seen in Tinu Pappachan’s Chaaver, has joined the cast of Arjun Ashokan’s new film, Anand Sreebala. Aparna Das plays the female lead in the film, which is billed as a mystery thriller.

Anand Sreebala marks the directorial debut of Vishnu Vinay, the son of veteran filmmaker Vinayan. It is scripted by Malikappuram-fame Abhilash Pillai. Cinematographer Chandrakanth Madhavan, editor Kiran Das and music composer Ranjin Raj comprise its technical crew.

Produced by Kavya Film Company and Aan Mega Media, the upcoming film also stars Saiju Kurup, Siddique, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Asha Sarath, Indrans, Malavika Manoj, and Manoj KU.