Santosh Sivan to be honoured with Pierre Angenieux tribute at Cannes

Ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan becomes the first Indian to be conferred with Cannes' Pierre Angénieux tribute.

In 2013, Cannes started conferring the cinematographers with an award named after Pierre Angénieux, a pioneer of modern zoom lenses. Santosh will be honoured with the tributory award on May 24, the penultimate day of the 77th edition of the festival.

On May 23, Cannes will also arrange a masterclass with the cinematographer. With the recognition, Santosh joins a prestigious list of past recipients of the award, which includes the likes of Edward Lachman, Agnes Godard, Barry Ackroyd, and Roger Deakins.

Replying from the sets of Rajkumar Santoshi's next film with Sunny Deol, titled Lahore 47, he said he is "delighted by this international recognition." His notable works include Thalapathi, Roja, Yodha, Kaalapani, Iruvar, Dil Se, Vanaprastham, and Asoka. Internationally, he has worked in films such as Bride and Prejudice and The Mistress of Spices.

