Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' crosses Rs 50 crores at the global box office

Malayalam film Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan in significant roles, has grossed a whopping amount of Rs 50 crores at the worldwide box office. The makers announced the same on their social media handles.

The film, which was released in the theatre on February 15, is directed by Rahul Sadasivan, who previously helmed Red Rain and Bhoothakaalam. The horror film, set in South Malabar in the 17th century, also stars Amalda Liz and Manikandan Achari.

Upon its theatrical release, the film met with a highly positive reception. An excerpt from our review of the film reads, "Mammootty unleashes the beast within in this terrifying folk horror. Beyond all the horror elements, Rahul Sadasivan also layers the film with strong political themes, making it all the more captivating."

Scripted by Rahul Sadasivan, Bramayugam has dialogues penned by award-winning novelist TD Ramakrishnan. Bramayugam is the debut production of Y Not Studios' newly launched banner, Night Shift Studios, which focuses exclusively on horror thrillers.

It is to be noted that besides Malayalam, the film has also been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

