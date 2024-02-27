‘Aadujeevitham is Malayalam’s Lawrence of Arabia’

A R Rahman was in Kochi on Monday for the official website launch of Aadujeevitham. While speaking at the event, the Academy Award winner was all praise of the film and the crew’s efforts. “Mr Blessy and team have made a Malayalam Lawrence of Arabia,” said Rahman. Director Blessy, writer Benyamin, and associate producer KC Eapen were also present at the event.

AR Rahman also said, “I’m coming back to Malayalam cinema after Yoddha. I did a small movie (Malayankunju) with Fahadh Faasil before. But this is truly a composer’s film as there are so many emotions to convey through music. I feel honoured to work with Blessy, Benyamin, Prithviraj, and the whole team. They have all given their soul to the movie. Looking at them reaffirms my faith in cinema.”

On the website launch, director Blessy said that it was intended to showcase the efforts that went in behind the film’s making. “This is perhaps the first such website for a Malayalam film. Many had asked me about its purpose, but I wanted to let the world see the efforts my cast and crew had put in for the film’s completion.” The ace filmmaker also revealed that the film’s audio launch will be held on March 10 at Adlux International Convention Center, Angamaly.

Writer Benyamin, whose novel the film is based on, sounded excited about the film as he called it a ‘blessing’ to be associated with such a project. “As a writer, I feel blessed to have associated with people like Blessy sir and Rahman, one of the world’s best composers. I was initially anxious if the film would manage to exceed our imaginations and expectations, but now that I’ve watched it, I can now confidently say that it’s is a truly international work.”

Aadujeevitham revolves around the life of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery on a secluded farm in the deserts of Saudi Arabia. With Prithviraj in the lead, Aadujeevitham also stars Amala Paul, Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, K R Gokul, and renowned Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in key roles.